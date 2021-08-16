Miami Valley school districts head back to the classroom

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – As students begin heading back to the classroom for in-person learning, many school district leaders are optimistic about their return.

“It’s always exciting to see your buildings come back alive with kids. To see kids excited about returning to the classroom. To see our teachers, they’re very excited to have kids back in,” said Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten.

Both Beavercreek and Miamisburg City Schools say for now, masks aren’t required, but strongly recommended. “All those back to school feelings. You know, anxious, excited nervous. It’s been a great start,” said Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing. “I have seen many folks choose to wear a mask today, I think that’s great. All our protocols are still in place frequent hand washing and sanitizing.”

Families across The Miami Valley are also excited to see their students head back to a new school year. Barbara Bass has grandchildren in Twin Valley Community Schools, and she remains hopeful they can stay in person the entire school year.

“I’m praying that we don’t go back to the mask, and we sure don’t go to virtual. I’m not a teacher and I think they need them special people there that have the skill to help them become productive citizens and to learn,” said Bass.

Both Superintendent’s Otten and Blessing say all of their COVID-19 guidelines and requirements are subject to change as they continue to follow the constantly changing pandemic cases.