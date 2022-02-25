DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Miami Valley restaurant owner said the CDC’s new mask guidance was expected, but after the industry has faced so many setbacks from COVID-19, they’re going to hold off on removing masks completely.

“We’ve been anticipating this, we’ve been hearing about this for the last couple days, I think this decision is what we all expected,” Wheat Penny chef and partner Liz Valenti said.

Masks have been recommended, but not required for Wheat Penny customers. As for their staff, Valenti said they’ll be reevaluating weekly what they’ll do, but for now, masks will stay on.

“We decided as a management team that we are not going to change our policy in terms of staff, we’re all going to still wear our masks,” Valenti said.

Masks can come off in Montgomery County which is currently under medium risk. The majority of the Miami Valley falling under medium or low. Clark, Logan and Champaign counties still have to stay masked as they fall under high risk.

“There’s still some counties in that high range, which the CDC is recommending mask wear,” Valenti said. “Also in terms of who’s been vaccinated, who’s been boosted, there’s still some concern about that. First and foremost, we want to keep our staff and our customers safe.”

However, with this move by the CDC, Valenti said there’s light at the end of the tunnel for restaurants.

“We’re moving in the right direction, the numbers are coming down, we’re still going to adhere to our sanitizing and handwashing and just being smart about things,” Valenti said. “I feel like the hospitality industry, as well as the rest of the nation, is starting to be able to take a deep breath and we’re going to come out of this pandemic.”

The CDC said even with their new mask guidance, it will still be up to local jurisdictions and business owners to set mask policies.