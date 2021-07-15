Miami Valley public health officials concerned about Ohio’s Delta variant spike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the new Delta variant of the coronavirus accounting for over half of the cases in the United States, many county public health officials are concerned the variant could soon be infecting more people in their communities.

“So, our last week cases … we really did hit a low since May 2020 with only three confirmed cases. This week already we’ve seen 12 cases,” said Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Patterson said over 50% of eligible people in Clark County have been vaccinated, but there’s more work to be done in the vaccine rollout push.

“We think that as people start to see the Delta variant spread — and unfortunately the Delta variant seems to effect younger people even more than the Alpha variant did — that more people will start getting vaccinated,” said Patterson.

Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC), said there’s a growing concern about the lack of traffic at vaccine clinics.

“There’s no waiting. Not just at public health, but at any location that’s providing vaccinations. At our remote mobile units that we’re doing throughout Montgomery County, we’re seeing a minimal number of people at each location,” said Suffoletto.

The Ohio Department of Health recently announced they expect Delta variant cases to double in the coming weeks, causing public health officials to grow even more concerned for the at risk and unvaccinated populations.

“We’ve used this opportunity with fewer cases to begin planning our response. How we’re gonna be planning additional vaccinations, revamping our testing site,” said Patterson.

For Clark County vaccine clinic dates and times, click here.

For Montgomery County vaccine clinic dates and times, click here.