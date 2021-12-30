DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are hitting an all-time high during the pandemic, and health officials in the Miami Valley are worried of what’s to come.

Miami Valley Hospital is extremely busy as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to come in, and chief medical officer Dr. Roberto Colon said COVID-19 units are filling up.

“This is a scary situation right now because there is no letting up at anytime soon from what we’re seeing in those trajectories,” Colon said.

Health care providers across the region said they’re feeling overwhelmed.

As of Thursday, 444 people are in the hospital and 90 in the ICU in the Miami Valley because of COVID-19, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association president and CEO Sarah Hackenbracht.

“What we see happening in the northern part of our state, in Cleveland and in Akron, what we see now happening in other parts of the country, is what we’re bracing for at this point in time,” Hackenbracht said. “We are truly examining surge planning, we’re examining various sorts of capacity in our region to ensure we are prepared for what may come.”

Colon said around 80% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 at Miami Valley Hospital are unvaccinated.

“Think for a moment, if we had for all the COVID hospitalizations in our state, and you said it was only 20 percent of those we really had, you reduce that number by 80 percent, how much better the situation would be, how much more room there would be,” Colon said.

Both health officials said getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are the key to alleviating the pressure on our hospitals.

“We really do need everybody to understand and help us,” Colon said.

Colon said so far, Miami Valley Hospital has not had to reduce services or ration care, however he warns it could be on the horizon if conditions do not improve.