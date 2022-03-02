DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is now looking at hospitalization numbers as well as COVID-19 transmission rates when it comes to recommending masks and other protocols. It is all part of the new community-level guidance, which ranks counties in low, medium, and high categories.

As of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Clark County is at the high level, meaning masks are recommended for all indoor spaces; however, Charles Patterson, Health Commissioner for Clark County Combined Health, said the numbers are already looking better.

“On Sunday we saw that our levels were already in the Medium range for those hospitalizations and percentage of beds that are COVID positive within hospitals, those have continued to drop this week,” Patterson explained.

Champaign County is also at the high level.

“Since the latest wave has hit us, in the rural communities, which we’re a part of, the cases tend to hit us a little bit later and unfortunately that tends to mean we drop off a little later as well, as far of numbers,” Gabe Jones, Health Commissioner for Champaign Health District, said.

Jones said the numbers there are also trending better which is a welcome sign.

“Everyone is just staying vigilant, we’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re very close and we’re seeing that in other communities, so we hope to see that here as well,” Jones explained.

Patterson stressed now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted.

“We don’t know if and when there is going to be another variant, so why not get your vaccine now while there are no lines, it’s easy to get to, it’s something that is available every day of the week across the Miami Valley,” Patterson said.