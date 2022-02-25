DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC is now breaking down the threat of COVID-19 into community levels.

“What we’re going to be seeing is more situations where masks are not going to be recommended and moving away from the widespread use of masks like we’ve been seeing right now,” Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital, explained.

There are three community levels: low, medium and high. The low level means there is a limited impact on health care systems and a low number of people with severe disease. Masks are not recommended at this level.

At the medium level, there are more people with severe disease. The CDC recommends people talk with their doctors to determine whether wearing a mask is best for them.

At the high level, there is a high number of severe cases and a high potential for strain on hospitals. Masks will then be recommended in all indoor spaces, including schools.

“My biggest takeaway from this is flexibility. We’re trying to get people in the habit of being flexible. So all of the recommendations and all of the mitigation measures may ebb and flow depending on the number of cases, the number of people hospitalized and so forth,” Dan Suffoletto, the Public Information Officer for Public Health Dayton Montgomery County, said.

Dr. Colon stressed that while the CDC updated its guidance, people should not let their guards down just yet.

“The danger in some of the messaging is we’re out of the woods, we don’t have to worry about anything. Again, masks are one of the things we have in place in order to reduce the risk of transmission, along with social distancing, hand washing, and of course vaccination,” Dr. Colon said.