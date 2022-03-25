DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A weight is lifted for hospitals across the Miami Valley. Ohio recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in months.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer for Kettering Health, said things are looking better.

“A gratifying significant decrease in the number of patients being admitted to the hospital. We’re not down to zero yet. We actually had a few days where zero patients were admitted in a 24-hour period, and then we have a couple days where we get some admissions. But we’re well under 90-95 percent down from the peak we had back in January,” Dr. Weinstein said.

Miami Valley Hospital (MVH) marked a pandemic milestone. Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for MVH, said they closed their COVID-19 unit.

“We were able to close our COVID-19 unit because the volume had gotten to such a low level that it really didn’t make sense to keep a dedicated unit to manage those patients anymore,” Dr. Colon said.

This trend is welcome news for hospitals hit hard during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and for employees working overtime to treat patients.

“I would say right now people are breathing a sigh of relief for the first time in really almost two years,” Dr. Weinstein said.

While they celebrate this accomplishment, Dr. Colon said they are not letting their guards down yet.

“Everyone is feeling like the worst of COVID, at least from the recent surge, is really behind us and now it’s really time for us to get back to business as usual. Whatever that new usual is going to be,” Dr. Colon said.