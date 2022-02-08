DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time since mid-November, Ohio had fewer than 3,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Currently the Miami Valley is experiencing a sharp decline in COVID hospitalizations as well.

Local health leaders said they are cautiously optimistic to see hospitalizations sharply decline, but encourage residents to not let their guard down just yet.

“I’m optimistic that this is our first real big step into becoming an endemic as opposed to a pandemic,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

Hopes are high among health leaders as COVID hospitalizations decline by 49 percent across the state.

“Typically in a pandemic we talk about the pandemic curve going up and coming down, with omicron, we’re seeing more of a triangle, a sharp incline and a sharp decline,” said Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Health leaders said omicron’s replication value is nearly triple delta’s. They estimate one omicron positive person could spread it to eight others while one a delta positive person could transfer it to only two people, all contributing to the triangle pattern.

“With our increase in immunizations, increase in natural immunity and other ways to treat this, omicron was a lot less harmful overall from a population stand point and presented itself like the common cold,” said Dr. Allen.

Patterson said Clark County’s case rate average has decreased by 50 percent in the last week alone, but with upcoming Super Bowl parties, we may see some bumps in the road.

“We’ll probably see some little bumps on the way down the hill so we’ll see some folks go to these parties and then get omicron but remember that’s a diminishing number of people who can get it now because so many people have already been infected,” said Patterson.

Both Clark County Combined Health District and Premier Health received National Guard members. Clark County’s members will be staying at least until February 18 to help with COVID-testing and Premier health said their guard members don’t have an end date yet.