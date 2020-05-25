Miami Valley gyms prepare to reopen this week

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Miami Valley gyms and fitness centers are preparing to reopen their facilities this week.

Ohio leaders originally set Tuesday as the reopen date, but some gyms are opening earlier after a court sided with 35 fitness centers that sued the state.

“It’s only one day early, but I thought it was important for us to get open on that day,” said Mike Brunett, the owner of Club 51 Fitness and CrossFit 937 in Centerville.

Brunett, a Marine veteran, chose Memorial Day to get back in business.

“Memorial Day celebrates the people who have fallen fighting for the independence of this country and the freedoms that we get to enjoy every day,” Brunett said.

Brunett told 2 NEWS his facilities have been thoroughly cleaned, and he set up a new room for spinning classes with each bike spaced six feet apart. He plans to cut class sizes in half and limit overall capacity in Club 51 Fitness to 75 people, he added.

Personally Fit in Moraine is taking a similar approach, sticking with Tuesday as its reopening date.

“We just decided that that was good for us and good for our staff, so we will all be back under our new rules come Tuesday,” said Becky Cobb, president of Personally Fit.

Cobb told 2 NEWS those new rules at her personal training center include taking temperatures at the door, requiring clients to wear masks in common areas except while exercising and limiting the number of people per zone.

After moving machines farther apart, Cobb said she feels hopeful about the future of her gym.

“When I look at what the trainers have put in for this week, we won’t be at capacity by any means, but we will be coming back quite nicely and hope that that continues,” she said.

Personally Fit and several other gyms have told 2 NEWS they will continue to offer online options for anyone who is not ready to return.

Both Brunett and Cobb told 2 NEWS their staff members will be wearing masks while on the job.