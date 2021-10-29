DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, putting it one step closer for young kids to get the shot.

The doses for this age group are one third the size given to teens and adults, and would be a two-dose series given three weeks apart.

“So far, the results have demonstrated that it can offer a little over 90 percent protection from new infections for kids, so this is indeed an effective vaccination,” Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital Dr. Roberto Colon said.

Colon said while kids have not had as many severe outcomes with COVID-19 as adults, they’re still at risk.

“We have seen that there are growing numbers of kids who are becoming infected, more kids in this past wave are ending up in the ICU or even dying from COVID than we had seen before,” Colon said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 125,000 kids 13 and under in Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 1,300 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

Colon said having this vaccine means not only protecting kids from getting sick, they’d also no longer have to wear masks in school.

“It is safe, it is effective, and I highly encourage all parents who have kids who are now eligible to go ahead and protect your children from this very potentially deadly virus,” Colon said.

Earlier this week, an FDA panel voted to approve the vaccine for kids 5 to 11, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk.

On Tuesday, advisors for the CDC are expected to make detailed recommendations for what children should get vaccinated, and then the CDC’s director will make the final decision.