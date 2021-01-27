Miami Valley daycare providers disappointed they’re left out of 1B vaccine group

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As teachers and school staff begin rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine next week, daycare workers and childcare providers are not included.

The CDC places daycare and childcare providers in their recommended 1B group, but Ohio’s plan does not. Several of the daycare providers 2NEWS spoke to said they are disappointed.

“We have done so much to help the communities and I just feel like we were left out,” Wenzler Daycare and Learning Center co-owner Benita Wenzler said.

Wenzler said in the few occasions a staff member got COVID-19, it caused a quarantine chain reaction, and the vaccine could prevent that from happening.

“Maybe she wouldn’t have gotten the sickness and I wouldn’t have to send seven kids home for 14 days, now one of the parents can’t go to work,” Wenzler said, talking about one incidence of when a staff member tested positive. “

Daycares providers were considered essential at the beginning of the pandemic.

They received special licenses to stay open and have had to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines in order to care for children while their parents returned to work.

Many providers, including Wenzler Daycare and On Purpose Academy in Dayton also started online learning care programs.

“Now we’re put back into the category of just daycare workers or babysitters, and it doesn’t validate the hard work that many childcare providers have given during this time and continues to give,” On Purpose Academy owner Jarvis said.

Jarvis said she hopes daycare workers won’t have to wait much longer to be eligible for the vaccine.

“We’re all working with kids and without us, it would not be possible for most parents to go to work, I think we should have been considered with teachers and other educational staff,” Jarvis said.

Gov. DeWine has stressed during his press briefings that the state is prioritizing the limited number of vaccines for K-12 teachers and staff because he wants kids back in school.