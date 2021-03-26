Miami Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise following weeks-long decline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Miami Valley have risen 50% in a week.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, on March 19, 61 people in the Miami Valley were hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, that number has risen to 91 hospitalizations.

The spike comes after a steady decline since January, according to health officials.

“I think part of it is probably the patients that, or the public, is just becoming maybe lax with what they do,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health.

In addition to that lack of caution, Dr. Allen said, it’s possible the COVID-19 variants are playing a role.

“We’ll know more as time goes on,” he said. “In the next week or two, we’ll know is this a behavioral thing where it seems to go up, or is this a variant thing?”

Experts say any hospitalization increase is a concern, especially for diverse populations.

According to Dr. Don Brannen, an epidemiologist for Greene County Public Health, in Ohio, non-whites are 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to whites.

“Potentially there’s some greater risk factors associated with being in areas of lower access to health care,” Dr. Brannen said. “Certainly there are some other issues involved.”

Although hospitalizations have recently increased, the current levels are still much lower compared to other times in the pandemic, according to Sarah Hackenbracht of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“Our hospitalizations are very low at this point, and that is certainly something that we’re looking at on a hospital-by-hospital basis,” Hackenbracht said.

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased about 10% statewide over the past week.