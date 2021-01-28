Miami Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations down, officials say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Miami Valley have declined 30 percent over the past two weeks, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

Local officials say the downward trend matches the statewide decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We’re under 150 or so COVID positive or presumed positive COVID patients that are in the hospital currently” across Premier Health’s facilities, said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director. “So that’s huge. That’s taking us back to several, several weeks ago, prior to even Christmas.”

Kettering Health Network is also seeing a decline, according to Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer.

“Compared to, let’s say, over the summer, we’re still very busy, and we still have a lot of COVID patients in the hospital,” Dr. Weinstein said. “Percentage-wise, we’ve come down. So in other words, it’s not 20, 25 percent of our patients in the hospitals anymore. It’s significantly less than that.”

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are also down across the region, according to Lisa Henderson, vice president of health initiatives for the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“We are still seeing sick patients in all of our member hospitals, so again we’re just asking that everyone stay vigilant,” Henderson said.

That means wearing masks and social distancing – even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“You want to protect the folks around you, and you want to protect yourself a little bit,” Dr. Allen said. “There’s a little bit of time frame in that after you get the immunization before you actually develop immunity.”

That immunity typically develops 10 to 14 days after vaccination, Dr. Allen said.