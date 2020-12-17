Miami Valley could receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week, officials say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is one of several counties that could receive its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine if Moderna’s vaccine receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The first shipments of Moderna’s vaccine could arrive in Montgomery County as soon as Tuesday, according to Premier Health and the local public health department.

“It is the beginnings of that optimism that we finally can get ahead of this,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

Premier Health is expected to receive more than 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Tuesday if it receives emergency use authorization from the FDA on Friday, Dr. Colon said.

The first doses received will be given to health care workers involved with the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Dr. Colon said.

“There are a lot more closely tied people who are more essential than I am,” he said. “I am eager to get it because I consider this a safe vaccine and effective vaccine.”

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine does not have to be stored in as cold of temperatures as Pfizer’s vaccine, which is “going to allow it to be more widely available to more facilities for the longer durations of storage,” Dr. Colon said.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is expected to receive roughly 3,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, also on or around Tuesday, according to spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.

Many of the doses the public health department receives will go to EMS workers, Suffoletto said.

“The vaccines right now require two doses, and it’s anticipated that it’s going to be a steady supply of vaccine rolling out,” Suffoletto said.

The area’s first doses will also be given to people who work or live in nursing homes, he added.

According to experts, it will be a few months until a vaccine is available to the general public. So doctors urge people not to let their guard down, especially over Christmas and New Year’s.

“Celebrate small so that we have many more holidays to be able to celebrate together,” Dr. Colon said.

It’s unclear when more doses of the vaccine may arrive in the Miami Valley after the initial shipments, according to officials.

“Most likely it’ll start out weekly, but then it may even pick up after that,” Suffoletto said.

Kettering Health Network will also receive the Moderna vaccine next week if it’s approved, the company said in a statement.