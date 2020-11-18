Miami Valley businesses share mixed reaction to statewide curfew

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – With the announcement of a three-week curfew for Ohio beginning Thursday night, some business owners say they are relieved they will not have to shut down completely but admit the new health order will have an impact.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that once the new order is in effect, Ohioans should stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, with some exceptions.

“There’s going to be some folks that will probably have to freeze their membership for the next few weeks, but the big thing here is hopefully in the next few weeks these [case] numbers drop,” said Chad Florence, general manager of Fitworks in Beavercreek, a gym that is currently open 24 hours on weekdays.

Florence said although some of his members may be affected, he is grateful his gym isn’t being shut down completely,

“Compared to the ultimatum, it’s great,” he said. “We really were fingers crossed, praying that we wouldn’t close.”

Other business owners who spoke with 2 NEWS said they are frustrated by the curfew.

At Slyder’s Tavern in Dayton, owner Joe Granito said the state-mandated 10 p.m. last call has already made a big dent in his business.

Granito said his staff will now have to stop selling alcohol earlier if he has to close the business by 10 p.m.

“Our revenue is already cut,” he said. “It’s just going to cut it some more. I’ll make the adjustments we have to make. I want to keep my staff going.”

Doctors say although the curfew discourages some social gatherings, people need to take further action to slow the spread of the virus.

“I believe what we really need to be tightening up is what we’re doing ourselves at home when we are not in those positions,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

As of Tuesday night, the Ohio Department of Health has not released the full text of the order.

The Ohio Restaurant Association has expressed support for the statewide curfew.

At his Tuesday news conference, Gov. DeWine said he is not looking to shut down any businesses completely in the near future.