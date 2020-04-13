Miami Valley AAA helps out local heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley AAA is offering first responders and health care professionals a free oil change and other car care savings, 50 percent off primary dues for new members and one free associate membership for existing members through May 1.

AAA detailed the offer in a press release, adding that the 50 percent off is for primary dues plus one free associate and members get an additional 50 percent off a second associate and $5 off their annual renewal.

The automotive services extend to one free standard oil change or $35 off a full synthetic oil change at a AAA Tire & Auto Service Center. AAA is offering curbside drop-off service along with complimentary LYFT services for those who call ahead.

To locate a store in the Miami Vally visit www.aaa.com/stores and to see the full details sent out by AAA click here.