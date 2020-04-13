Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Miami Valley AAA helps out local heroes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley AAA is offering first responders and health care professionals a free oil change and other car care savings, 50 percent off primary dues for new members and one free associate membership for existing members through May 1.   

AAA detailed the offer in a press release, adding that the 50 percent off is for primary dues plus one free associate and members get an additional 50 percent off a second associate and $5 off their annual renewal. 

The automotive services extend to one free standard oil change or $35 off a full synthetic oil change at a AAA Tire & Auto Service Center.  AAA is offering curbside drop-off service along with complimentary LYFT services for those who call ahead. 

To locate a store in the Miami Vally visit www.aaa.com/stores and to see the full details sent out by AAA click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS