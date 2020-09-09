Miami University students will resume in-person, hybrid classes Sept. 21

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University will resume in-person and hybrid classes on campus Sept. 21, with a phased move-in planned during the week of Sept. 14.

Currently, the university has seen a total of 1084 cases of COVID-19 among its student body, not including the five employees who tested positive.

An update made Sept. 9 says that the on-campus student population will be significantly lower than before, with the density of students living on-campus being reduced by approximately 40%. The choice to go remote is still available to students and families as well.

Following its previously established testing procedures, the university will continue surveillance and wide-net testing of random samplings of students.

Click here for the latest coronavirus numbers from Miami University.