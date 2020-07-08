Miami University releases plan for fall 2020-21 school year

Coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami University announced its “Healthy Together Plan” in preparation for reopening its campus to students this fall, with guidelines for students, faculty and visitors.

The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 17. The plan explains that academic divisions and faculty are designing a fall course plan that features a mix of three basic types of classes:

  • Face-to-Face
  • Hybrid
  • Online

The university explained that students will still have access to tutoring, supplemental instruction, academic coaching and academic counseling through a variety of formats.

Facial coverings will be required indoors in all university buildings and outside when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, such as while entering and exiting buildings.

The university invites students, faculty, staff and parents to visit its Healthy Together website for the entire plan.

