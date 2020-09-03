Miami University president shares update on testing efforts

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University President Greg Crawford joined Governor Mike DeWine during his Thursday news conference to discuss their testing efforts.

The university reported 132 new confirmed cases on September 2, bringing their cumulative total to 704 tests.

“This surge of cases really demonstrates the aggressive nature of this virus,” said Crawford, who adds that the university has increased its testing strategies in response to the spike.

Click here for the latest coronavirus updates from Miami University.

