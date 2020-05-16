Live Now
Miami University extension hosts food drive with Shared Harvest

Coronavirus

Miami University Campus_142541

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank on Saturday, May 16.

Food for roughly 1,500 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the May food distribution, The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee regularly updates this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food panties, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood.

