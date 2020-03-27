Miami University confirms case of coronavirus

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – An individual associated with Miami University has tested positive for coronavirus.

“A member of the Miami Community has informed us that they tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was last on campus on March 19, and is now self-isolating at their home outside of Ohio. Our hearts and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones,” university officials said in a release Thursday.

The school is working with the Butler County Health Department to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with the patient. Those individuals will be contacted and given further direction.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should contact their health care provider or call the Miami Health Center at 513-529-3000.