Miami University cancels in-person classes

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – In light of Governor DeWine’s recommendations on Tuesday, Miami University will suspend all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and other similar classroom settings until next month.

Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020.

The university says they are evaluating laboratory, studio and performance classes and will provide more guidance later this week.

Residence halls, dining halls, and all campus services will remain open.

All non-essential large gatherings, including University-related social gatherings, are suspended. All non-essential events planned for more than 150 people are being canceled or postponed.

University-sponsored or supported international travel to a CDC Level 3 country (Italy, Iran, South Korea, and China) is being suspended for faculty, staff, and students. University sponsored domestic travel will be limited to essential travel and must be approved by the divisional vice-president.

All members of the Miami community are encouraged to avoid travel to any CDC level 2 (Japan) or 3 country and to closely evaluate the risks of all personal travel (domestic, international, or cruise ship) and to change or cancel personal travel plans as appropriate.

Those employees and students who do decide to personally travel to a CDC level 2 or 3 country are required to report their travel to the University at the following email address travel@miamioh.edu. They will be required to be screened by University Health Services upon return.

In addition to remote instruction, the school is also reviewing opportunities for staff to work remotely and will provide more information soon.

Miami University currently has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). However, in light of the Governor’s announcement today and the advice of the Ohio Department of Health to limit large gatherings, the University is taking a number of immediate actions to protect the health and safety of our community, which is our first priority. We recognize these measures may cause disruption to many but the risk of not acting outweighs the disruption. One of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus is to avoid large group interactions. Beginning tomorrow, March 11, 2020, Miami University’s U.S. campuses are suspending all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020. We are evaluating laboratory, studio and performance classes and the University will provide more specific guidance later this week. Residence halls, dining halls and all campus services will remain open. Students may choose to return to their permanent place of residence or stay on campus, where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged. We urge all students to make the choice that is best for them. Additional proactive steps include the suspension of non-essential large gatherings, including University-related social gatherings. All non-essential events planned for greater than 150 attendees are being canceled or postponed. All University-sponsored or supported international travel to a CDC Level 3 country (Italy, Iran, South Korea, and China) is being suspended for faculty, staff and students. University-sponsored domestic travel will be limited to essential travel and must be approved by the divisional vice-president. All members of the Miami community are encouraged to avoid travel to any CDC level 2 (Japan) or 3 country and to closely evaluate the risks of all personal travel (domestic, international, or cruise ship) and to change or cancel personal travel plans as appropriate. Those employees and students who do decide to personally travel to a CDC level 2 or 3 country are required to report their travel to the University at the following email address travel@miamioh.edu. They will be required to be screened by University Health Services upon return. In addition to remote instruction, we are also reviewing opportunities for staff to work remotely and will provide more information soon. We will continue to work closely with public health officials to monitor and evaluate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a quickly evolving situation and we must all be ready to act to safeguard the health of the Miami community. The University will be continuously assessing the situation over the coming days and weeks. We will keep everyone informed through our website miamioh.edu/coronavirus/. If you have any questions please call the University’s call center at 513-529-9000 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. today or 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. Love and Honor, Gregory P. Crawford President