Miami County has lowest case rate per 100K people in the Miami Valley

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Currently, Miami County’s 64.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people places it at the lowest case rate in the Miami Valley. The news, exciting both public health workers and locals.

“It just kinda solidifies that the work we’re doing is moving us in the right direction,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, public health educator and PIO at Miami County Public Health. “We’re seeing people get vaccinated. People are still wearing masks, social distancing. They’re doing all the things they need to do.”

Gloria Schmitt has lived in Miami County for over 30 years. Now fully vaccinated, Schmitt says it’s time to drop the mask requirements. “I think they need to drop the requirement. It’s time, and people are done with it. You know businesses are suffering. Trying to support as best we can.”

Henry encourages all residents to continue following CDC health guidelines for now, until case rates drop to the 50 per 100,000 cases Governor DeWine says will allow all guidelines to drop.