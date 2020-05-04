Mercy Health ready for elective surgeries, procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health is now prepared to provide emergency, non-emergent and elective care in accordance to state guidelines starting Monday, May 4.

Mercy Health has additional safety precautions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure everyone’s safety. Along with social distancing, PPE usage and cleaning, it has also:

Temporarily reduced the entry points to its facilities.

Patients in all care settings are being asked about symptoms and history and having their temperature checked as part of its screening process.

All patients will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked.

Visitor restrictions are in place and people are asked not to visit its facilities.

Depending on the doctor and facility needed, elective procedures and surgeries may vary by region. Mercy Health will be contacting any patients that have experienced delays due to the pandemic to reschedule.

Mercy Health said that depending on the type of procedure patients are scheduled for they may be required to test for COVID-19 prior to your appointment. In addition, patients will be advised to self-quarantine after testing and the day before surgery.

Patients tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery must be negative to continue with surgery unless otherwise considered emergent. If a patient tests positive prior, their surgery or procedure will be postponed.