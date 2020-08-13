Mercer, Montgomery counties remain at red ‘Level 3’ alert

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer and Montgomery counties remain at a red “Level 3” on the state’s Public Health Advisory map.

As of August 13, Mercer County also tops the list of Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence of cases, followed by Champaign, Lawrence, and Darke counties.

Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/xB4diXwBXT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

Champaign County also increased from a Level 1 to Level 2.

Ohio’s updated Public Health Advisory System map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Brown

⬆Clermont

⬆Muskingum



Continuing at Red:

↔Cuyahoga

↔Erie

↔Fairfield

↔Franklin

↔Licking

↔Lucas

↔Marion

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery



Decreasing to Orange:

⬇Allen

⬇Medina pic.twitter.com/Yr4zKwU620 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

In Montgomery County, the Governor says cases per 100,000 people has gone down to 94 and the area no longer meets the CDC’s threshold for “high incidence,” however, it meets four other indicators. Montgomery is one of two Ohio counties that saw an increase in the emergency department/outpatient visits during the latest reporting period.

“[This is] not good news, because what that means is those are the early, early warning signs that cases are going to start to creep up,” he said. “That’s not good.”

DeWine also mentioned an instance of spread in Clark County, when a group of friends gathered to play cards at a friend’s home. Seven of those individuals have now tested positive.

He also brought up small workplace outbreaks where one person ends up spreading the virus to multiple coworkers.

“In some of these cases, the businesses have had to close for cleaning or for staffing. We’ve seen this in New Philadelphia, we’ve seen it in Dayton, and we’ve seen it in other parts of Montgomery County as well,” he said.

Gov. DeWine says he will continue to share these stories not to shame anyone, but to point out that spread continues to happen even in casual everyday interactions.