Breaking News
Veteran at Dayton VA test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
Closings
There are currently 119 active closings. Click for more details.

Mercer Health develops drive-thru testing center at Mercer County Fairgrounds

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Developers: Funding secured for Montgomery Co. Fairground project

Mercer Health has developed a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. The drive-thru testing center will open on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 a.m.

Drive-thru testing is a safer way to test for COVID-19 because it minimizes exposure in doctors offices, urgent care and emergency departments.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Only the individuals who have been directed by their primary care provider and who have an order from them for the testing will be screened at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. There currently is very limited supply of testing materials in our region and the majority of the testing supplies are reserved for the sickest patients, according to Mercer Health.

Testing is not available at the Mercer County Health District offices or Mercer Health Medical Group physician offices. Mercer Health asks that you contact (419) 678-5101 for questions related to testing and other COVID-19 related concerns.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS