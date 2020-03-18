Mercer Health develops drive-thru testing center at Mercer County Fairgrounds

Mercer Health has developed a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. The drive-thru testing center will open on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 a.m.

Drive-thru testing is a safer way to test for COVID-19 because it minimizes exposure in doctors offices, urgent care and emergency departments.

Only the individuals who have been directed by their primary care provider and who have an order from them for the testing will be screened at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. There currently is very limited supply of testing materials in our region and the majority of the testing supplies are reserved for the sickest patients, according to Mercer Health.

Testing is not available at the Mercer County Health District offices or Mercer Health Medical Group physician offices. Mercer Health asks that you contact (419) 678-5101 for questions related to testing and other COVID-19 related concerns.