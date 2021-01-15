Meijer opens COVID-19 vaccine registration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WDTN) – Midwest retailer Meijer Friday announced several ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine including online and texting services.

According to the retailer, customers who wish to register can simply text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register. Interested customers can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/.

Another option is to visit the Meijer Pharmacy. Individuals must answer three questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in. As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt-out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

In late 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the U.S. government’s partnership with numerous pharmacies such as Meijer. The retailer said Pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians routinely provide vaccinations in retail and grocery stores. Therefore, the federal government has recognized pharmacy vaccinators as crucial public health partners for increasing access and convenience of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the State of Michigan chose Meijer as an initial pharmacy partner to help administer COVID-19 vaccines. Meijer has more than 250 pharmacies throughout its six-state footprint, which includes Ohio.