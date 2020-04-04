Meijer moves to limit customers in stores, suspending weekly sales ad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WDTN) – Meijer announced in a press release that it is taking additional steps to combat COVID-19 in its stores, including telling customers about social distancing practices and asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store on each trip.

Along with asking customers to limit their numbers, Meijer will be managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices. To more effectively do this, it is temporarily suspending its weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

The supermarket chain is also taking the following steps to help make its stores as safe as possible: