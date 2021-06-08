Medical experts weigh in on President Biden’s July 4th vaccine goal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults (ages 18 and older) with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4th is in jeopardy, as the vaccination rate across The United States is slowing down.

According to the CDC, only 63.6% of Americans ages 18 and older have received their first dose. While that number is close to the goal, the slowed numbers of vaccinations across the U.S. and here in Ohio are cause for concern. “If you look at the rate of vaccination 4 to 6 weeks ago, it looked like it was gonna be quite easy to get up to 70% by July 4th,” said Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein.

Dr. Weinstein says fear of receiving J&J’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine and stigma against getting the vaccine are just some of the reasons we might be seeing a slow down in the vaccine rollout. “I think the current projects are gonna be pretty close to 70%, but we might not make it unless things turn around a little bit,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Even if we don’t hit President Biden’s goal by the 4th of July, Dr. Weinstein says he’s optimistic Americans are getting close to herd immunity. The goal now, to spread the word about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Getting that word out to their patients is very powerful. Everyone is at risk and it’s best for all of us to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Weinstein.