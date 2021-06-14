Medical experts weigh in on Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, what you need to know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, representatives for American biotech company Novavax said a Phase 3 trial shows their two dose COVID-19 vaccine is 90.4% effective. The company also said that 100% of people who received Novavax’s vaccine avoided hospitalization from the virus.

The study conducted consisted of nearly 30,000 people, with doctors saying the creation of Novavax is different than both Pfizer and Moderna. The company injects people with protein instead of MRNA, which instead teaches cells to make protein.

“They use the genetic material from the virus and create or manufacture the spike protein, which they then attach to nano-particles. When injected it causes our immune system to provide antibodies, which can then fight off the virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.

Although approving a fourth COVID-19 vaccine would be helpful, some county health workers say they’re doing just fine with the amount of vaccine doses they have.

“Right now the supply is such that we have plenty of vaccine to go around, so there’s no restrictions to get the vaccine,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Weinstein believes that since half of the U.S. is vaccinated, Novavax could be used outside the country if approved by the FDA.

“Now we’re in a situation where we have more vaccine than we’re able to get into peoples arms, at least in this country. It very well may be they end up marketing their vaccine and selling to other countries,” said Weinstein.

Novavax representatives have also announced they have plans to request FDA emergency use for their two dose vaccine by the third quarter of this year, and estimate 100 million doses created monthly.