Back to the office: How to deal with returning to in-person work

Medical experts weigh in on how to deal with returning to in-person work.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As more people continue to get vaccinated and things start to go back to pre-pandemic conditions, many are also heading back to work in-person.

While some are acclimated to the lifestyle of working from home, Zoom calls and hanging with their pets, medical experts say returning to the office could be a big change.

“I think coming back into the office, there’s going to be a sense of anxiety related to whose been vaccinated whose not been vaccinated. Just kinda adjusting to that day-to-day grind,” said Julie Manuel, clinical program manager at the Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.

Manuel said when preparing to leave your work-from-home office, taking time to meditate, pray and some self-care in the mornings is key to transitioning back to in-person work.

“Spend some time in the morning really grounding yourself. You know? Just get a sense of being. What does this feel like for me? What do I need to do, so that I can be ready when I go into the office,” said Manuel.

Megan Randall has been back in the office since early May, and said while she misses certain aspects of working at home, it’s nice to be around co-workers again.

“I loved not having to commute, that was fantastic. It is nice to kinda get that social interaction again, because we weren’t getting the team comradery when having to work remote,” said Randall.

Fully vaccinated, Randall said getting in a mindset of having a routine was important.

“I do want to intermingle and spend time with them, but you just want to be safe,” she said.

Manuel said for people who are still anxious to return to the office, talking with your physician about health tips ahead of returning can help. Also, if comfortable, discussing the steps and protocols in the new office environment can also be helpful.