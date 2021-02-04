Medical experts weigh in on double masking

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – To double mask or not to double mask, that is the question. “We went from a situation to where cases were extremely high, to now they’re very high. Still, there’s a large degree of spread of COVID throughout the community, so that’s why wearing that mask is still very important,” said Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Information Officer Dan Suffoletto.

Suffoletto says double masking can help stop the spread of the virus, but it must be done in the right way. “No matter what number of masks you’re wearing, if you’re not doing it correctly, it’s not gonna make a difference,” said Suffoletto.

According to an NBC news article, Dr. Anthony Fauci has publicly stated it doesn’t hurt wearing two masks, but wearing at least one is key in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Fauci has admitted to wearing two masks himself sometimes, to add an extra layer of protection.

“The level of protection you’re getting from your mask depends on the type you’re wearing. For example an N-95, that mask fits well it has good filtering, so you wouldn’t necessarily need two masks in that situation,” said Suffoletto. However, other mask types might benefit from a little extra help.

“Wearing something like a bandana, which really is no mask at all and is not recommended. Or, some mask that is very porous or loose fitting, then that’s where maybe you could use two masks to make sure you’re getting as much fitting as possible,” said Suffoletto.

Currently, wearing more than one mask isn’t required or recommended by the CDC.