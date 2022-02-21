DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing across the US and right here in the Miami Valley, medical experts are still expressing their concern for unvaccinated patient hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus.

Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said their county has seen 500 deaths due to the pandemic, with more than 50 people in January alone.

“We’ve lost seven people in Clark County between 30 and 39 years of age. We’ve lost 13 people between 40 and 49 years of age. We’ve lost 44 people between 50 and 59 years of age,” said Patterson. “So just because you’re healthy and you’re 30 or 40 years old doesn’t mean you won’t be the one that’s randomly picked.”

Patterson also noted that over 83% of deaths in the last two months were that of unvaccinated people in Clark County.

Also facing this issue are workers in the Miami Valley Hospital where Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said are the most unvaccinated hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s a lot of young people. Whether it’s by choice or by the impression that young people aren’t affected by COVID, it’s putting people at risk unnecessarily,” said Dr. Colon.

Patterson also encouraged people who aren’t settled about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to rethink their decision, “Now’s the time to get it. There’s no charge for it. It’s available in lots of places across the Miami Valley.”

CCCHD employees are off today in observance of Presidents’ Day, however, Patterson said they’ll be back Tuesday through Friday holding vaccination clinics as normal for those wanting to get vaccinated.

Click here to learn more about CCCHD vaccination clinic dates and times.