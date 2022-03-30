DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second COVID-19 booster dose for those 50 and older and those immunocompromised was approved Tuesday by the CDC and FDA. Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said that this approval is causing much debate between medical experts on who really needs to get this second booster shot.

“Some people feel strongly that every time the boosters get approved that everyone should get it, and other experts feel probably not everyone needs to get it but certain people would benefit the most,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Dr. Weinstein said for people who have recently been sick with COVID-19 even as late as January and February, they might be able to wait on their second dose. “They have several months of immunity. But for someone who maybe had a booster 6 months 8 months ago, and particularly if they are immunosuppressed so they have a weakened immune system, then I think it’s reasonable to get a booster at this time.” said Dr. Weinstein.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said although there’s now a second booster shot available, many people have still yet to get their first booster dose. “We don’t wanna put all of our emphasis and focus on this second booster. It’s great that it’s available for those who need it, but we still wanna focus on the people who’ve not gotten any vaccination at all,” said Suffoletto.

Now that the new BA.2 COVID-19 variant has become the dominate strain in the US, Dr. Weinstein says he’s growing concerned that if people who need vaccinated don’t get it, we could see hospitalization spikes again. “We know it can put people in the hospital. We know it can kill people. So, ya I would certainly like to see people partake in more booster doses for sure.”

Rite Aid Pharmacy locations across Ohio are now offering eligible people their second booster dose. Suffoletto says PHDMC will be offering the second dose in the coming days.