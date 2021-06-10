Medical experts discuss new Delta COVID-19 Variant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Currently in the United States, 6% of COVID-19 cases have been identified as the new COVID-19 Delta variant. Medical experts says the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India are to blame for new variants that are spreading from India, to the UK, and now the U.S..

“We have a lot of people living and working close together. A lot of sickness around the same time. When that happens there are going to be more variants and mutations that are formed,” said Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook.

Dr. Pook says while it’s important to remain calm and not worry too much just yet, there are questions yet to be answered. “It’s the transmissibility. How many people are going to get sick from it? Some people tend to be more asymptomatic from different variants compared to the original,” said Dr. Pook.

Studies are also showing that the current COVID-19 vaccines are helpful in preventing people from getting the new Delta variant.

For Tavion Baker, getting the single dose J&J vaccine has helped put his mind at ease. “I wanna take safety precautions. The timing is everything you know? I’d rather be safe than sorry right now,” said Baker. “I was very nervous but I’m feeling alright right now. Just happy I ain’t gotta worry about it right now.” “Everything’s a plus man…anything that’s helpful is a plus right now.”

Dr. Pook encourages people to get vaccinated in efforts to decrease their chances of catching any new variants. If not vaccinated, people should continue wearing masks and socially distance to stay safe.