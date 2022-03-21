DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant BA.2 is causing case spikes in China, but in the US, medical experts say we’ve already dealt with this variant and they aren’t as concerned.

“It’s easier to transmit, but it doesn’t appear to make people sicker. If you have a lot of people infected then somebody’s likely going to likely have a bad outcome, but that percentage of people is a lot lower it seems like with the omicron and the stealth variant that it was with some of our previous variants we had to deal with,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

At Kettering Health, Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook said she is also not as concerned, and feels confident in the medicine and treatments created to protect people from this virus. “Fortunately we’re at a time where our ability to treat is almost at its maximum. So not only do we have vaccine’s boosters, Pfizer and Moderna of course working on the next booster, we also have antivirals in an oral form.”

Both Dr. Allen and Dr. Pook said luckily things are looking much better in hospitals than a few months ago when they were packed, and said facilities are stocked and ready to treat anyone who’s dealing with this new variant. “We do have the tools in our emergency department at Kettering Health to treat the folks who are at the highest risk, especially if they come in right away. We like to get them within the first five to seven days,” said Dr. Pook.

While it’s important to stay aware and be prepared, Dr. Allen said this probably won’t be the final COVID-19 variant that we see. “We’ll probably keep fighting with it for who knows … forever or it might just be another variant of the common cold eventually,” said Dr. Allen.