Medical experts address vaccine hesitancy in parents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many students returning to the classroom, not all parents are sold about their COVID-19 vaccine eligible children getting the shot.

“So is it worth getting a vaccine? My thought is always risk benefit. Look at the risk look at the benefits. In this case the risks that we know of are not very high with the vaccine. The benefits could be pretty high,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

Public Health Dayton/Montgomery County Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says their office receives calls often from people who have questions about the vaccine for both themselves and their children. Suffoletto says giving people factual evidence is top priority.

“We try to assure them that the vaccine is safe, it is effective. It is being tested very widely, and it’s being looked at very closely,” said Suffoletto.

However, Suffoletto says often times if a parent isn’t vaccinated, neither are their children. “Many times the parents opinions and how they feel about certainly medical situations for their children are certainly how they feel about it for themselves,” said Suffoletto.

Both Diana Unver and her 14 year old daughter are vaccinated. Unger said before getting her daughter vaccinated she asked her trusted physicians many questions, but ultimately put her faith and trust in their advice.

“They without exception have said get it as soon as you can. My daughters pediatrician and pediatric specialists…the same thing,” said Unger.

Dr. Allen says the more people we can get vaccinated, the better chance we have to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. “Whether it be children or even our adult patients out there that are on the fence maybe. As those vaccines get higher and higher, we’re gonna see our numbers get lower and lower,” said Dr. Allen.