Montgomery County Jail offers video visitations while in-person suspended

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Jail and Sheriff’s Offices have been working with Smart Communications to setup video visitations while in-person visits are suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The new system gives inmates the opportunity to be face-to-face with their loved ones for the first time since the jail stopped in-person visitations due to state mandates on COVID-19,” said Jail Commander, Major Jeremy Roy, in a press release.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) asks that residents and their families remember that the software may have some hiccups due to fast-tracking the launch.

Video visitations will go into effect Wednesday, April 1. Family members will be able to schedule video visitation with their loved ones incarcerated in the county jail at www.smartjailmail.com.

MSCO said that remote visits cost .25 cents for 15 minute increments and inmates will be able to schedule up to two video visitations a week, but not twice in the same day.

“Video visitation is an inexpensive way of connecting those incarcerated with their family and friends who may be unable to travel for in person visitation due to distance, physical limitations, lack of time, or health,” said Sheriff Rob Streck in the release. “This platform will not only reduce the chance of contraband entering our facility but will also expand visitation hours for friends and family.”

Personal visitation will be reevaluated every day and guided by recommendations from the CDC and Public Health.