Mattel releases expansion of #ThankYouHeroes collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WDTN) — Mattel announced Tuesday that it is expanding its #ThankYouHeroes toy collection.

The collection is designed to honor the individuals leading the fight against COVID-19 as well as the everyday heroes who are working to keep communities up and running.

The expanded collection includes new items from Matchbox, Mega Construx and UNO. All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers.

Mattel’s new #ThankYouHeroes products include things like a package delivery van, a mobile hospital and even a news helicopter.