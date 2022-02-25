DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidelines for mask wearing in public.

The change to the guidelines were announced Friday afternoon. The CDC has a tool on its website to help counties determine the precautions that should be taken against COVID-19.

According to the CDC’s website, only counties with high COVID-19 community levels are recommended to wear masks. For the state of Ohio, most counties are under a medium transmission level. Fifteen counties are under a high level.

In the Miami Valley, the majority of counties are under a medium transmission level.

The following counties in the Miami Valley are at medium transmission:

Montgomery

Greene

Preble

Darke

Mercer

Auglaize

These counties are at low transmission:

Miami

Shelby

Counties with high transmission where masks are still recommended include Clark, Logan and Champaign.