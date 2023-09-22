DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Medical professionals will again be required to mask up in some medical facilities.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, staff at all Cincinnati Children’s locations will be required to wear a mask in clinical and public areas. The change to requiring masks comes after the increased spread of COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

While patients currently do not have to wear a mask in the buildings, Cincinnati Children’s “strongly recommends” wearing one.

“We strongly recommend that face masks also be worn by patients, families and visitors to Cincinnati Children’s, but our health system doesn’t currently require it,” said Cincinnati Children’s. “That might change should local and national data show an even greater rise in respiratory illnesses in our area.”

Cincinnati operates more than a dozen locations, primarily in the Cincinnati region. The healthcare organization operates a location on Clyo Road in Centerville.

If you suspect you have COVID-19 or another respiratory illness, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.