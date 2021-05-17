Mask removal anxiety: How to cope with getting back to normal

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 26: City workers distribute medical face masks at the Berlin Mitte district administrative building during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on January 26, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Elderly, disabled and other needy groups are allowed to collect five free face masks per week at locations across the city. Authorities have extended the current hard lockdown into February as daily COVID-19 infection rates and deaths are beginning to come down but remain high. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After more than a year of wearing masks, the sudden announcement of masking ordinance changes and the prospect of pre-pandemic normalcy can be a jarring transition.

“The data shows that the vaccines is very highly effective — 95 or even 99 percent effective in preventing you from getting infected,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.

However, Weinstein said he completely understands the uncertainty many might still feel.

“None of these regulations mean you can’t still wear a mask. Bring a mask with you in a crowded area. If you feel like you need it put it on,” said Weinstein.

Bianca Battis is a pregnant soon-to-be-mother of five children. Although she’s vaccinated, Battis worries about bringing the virus home to her children if she doesn’t wear a mask.

“I guess the only weird part about it is that you don’t know if the people not wearing masks are vaccinated themselves. You know being pregnant it kinda puts me at a higher risk of contracting it,” said Battis.

Weinstein encourages those nervous about removing their mask to talk with either a primary care doctor or review the data the CDC’s website might have.