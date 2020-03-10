MAC restricting attendance at basketball tournament

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Wright State University announced it will suspend all face-to-face classes through at least the end of March. Faculty is being told to use the rest of this week to adjust their classes for online instruction. Those modified online classes will resume on Monday.

Both the Dayton and Lake campus will remain open, as will food services, residential housing, the libraries, and computer labs. But suspending face-to-face classes is the most drastic step yet as several nearby universities grapple with the virus's impact.