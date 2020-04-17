BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33) (Fox 44) – A Louisiana man from Houma, La. was welcomed by music, balloons, his family & wife, his doctors/nurses as he was leaving a hopsital in Houma this morning.
Troy Barrios who has been recovering in Terrebonne General Medical Center, fighting for his life since March, won the fight beating Covid-19. His wife Sabrina Barrios, his biggest cheerleader, posted daily updates on his progress, even doing Facebook lives outside of the hospital.
With the hashtag #TroyStrong on every post she made, Sabrina Barrios has her husband by her side again .
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Louisiana man gets “parade send-off” from hospital after Covid-19 recovery
- Operation ‘Stolen Promise’ promises to hunt down faulty COVID-19 tests
- Tennessee judge turns parking lot into courtroom
- ‘Social Distancing’ virtual 10K begins Friday
- Game on: Florida arcade to rent out, deliver game and pinball machines to customers at home