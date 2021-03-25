Logan County to be visited by ODH mobile clinic in April

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be stopping in Logan County, among other places, in April.
The first visit will be on Thursday, April 8, at:
- Quincy Municipal Building — 115 S Miami St, Quincy, OH 43343
- Zanesfield Goshen Friends Church — 5527 Co Rd 153, Zanesfield, OH 43360
The second visit will be on Thursday, April 22, at:
- West Liberty Quest Community Church — 110 South St, West Liberty, OH 43357
- Belle Center Fire Station — 100A S Elizabeth St, Belle Center, OH 43310
