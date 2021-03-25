Logan County to be visited by ODH mobile clinic in April

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be stopping in Logan County, among other places, in April.

The first visit will be on Thursday, April 8, at:

Quincy Municipal Building — 115 S Miami St, Quincy, OH 43343

Zanesfield Goshen Friends Church — 5527 Co Rd 153, Zanesfield, OH 43360

The second visit will be on Thursday, April 22, at:

West Liberty Quest Community Church — 110 South St, West Liberty, OH 43357

Belle Center Fire Station — 100A S Elizabeth St, Belle Center, OH 43310

To check for available appointments on those dates, click here.

WDTN.com will update this story if more details become available.