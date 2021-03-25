Logan County to be visited by ODH mobile clinic in April

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be stopping in Logan County, among other places, in April.

The first visit will be on Thursday, April 8, at:

The second visit will be on Thursday, April 22, at:

To check for available appointments on those dates, click here.

WDTN.com will update this story if more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS