Logan County confirms first case of COVID-19

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Logan County Health District is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a release, the patient is currently isolated and hospitalized out of the county. The county says they’re not releasing anymore information to protect the patient’s identity.

Public health professionals are working to notify anyone locally who have been in close contact with the infected individual.

The contacts who are not sick are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Guidance is being provided to them regarding how to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do should they become ill.

In a release, the Logan County Health District says they will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant.