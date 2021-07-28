Local school leaders react to CDC’s new mask guidelines

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendation on wearing masks indoors in high risk areas, even if vaccinated, is making it’s way to districts just days ahead of the new school year.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli says he and his colleagues are taking the new guidelines seriously, and encourage everyone but mostly non-vaccinated people to wear masks. “As we went along, we thought and listening to the news…things and this pandemic could continue to get a little worse. We will continue to do whatever it takes to make our students and staff as safe as possible.”

On a state level, Scott DiMauro, the president of the Ohio Education Association, feels masking back up right now is an important and life saving move.

“COVID has not gone away. Young people are especially vulnerable right now. One, because the Delta variant has had a more serious impact on younger people. Also, because such a large segment of our student population has no opportunity to get vaccinated, at least not yet,” said DiMauro.

Medical experts like Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health, also feel that the CDC’s guidance makes sense. “Wearing a mask certainly decreases your chance of getting that infection by a significant amount. Maybe as high as 70, 80 percent….maybe 90 percent depending on the situation you’re in.”

CDC leaders say they’re hopeful the new mask recommendations will be only temporary, encouraging more people to get their vaccine and slow case spread.

