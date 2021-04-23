Local reaction to a possible J&J vaccine return

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the CDC determines what to do with the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine after putting it on pause, many people in the Miami Valley area aren’t thrilled about a potential return.

“I don’t want anybody to get sick. That’s the devil talking we don’t need that,” said Stacey Lamb. Lamb lives that the St. Vincent DePaul Women’s Center. While she hasn’t received her vaccine yet, she knows she won’t get J&J. “I don’t wanna die. I wanna live. I’m just 32 years old. I want a healthy life,” said Lamb.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled from use after 6 women reported blood clotting. This number, out of the 7 million people who’d already received the single dose of J&J themselves. ‘The blood clot they’re looking at was a very specific one, so it’s a little bit different. So one and ten thousand. Your risk of getting the J&J vaccine is one in 72 thousand,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

Ian Robson hasn’t been vaccinated yet, but plans to. While he’d prefer not to get J&J, he’s comfortable with it returning to use. “I think I’d prefer the Moderna or Pfizer mostly, again also because of the higher percentage. My opinion the double shot seems like it’s more effective than the single dose,” said Robson.

Robson says his family has pre-existing conditions, and he wants to protect himself and others. “My mom just survived breast cancer, so I want to make sure that at the very least she’s safe when I’m around her so I don’t have to worry so much about her health,” said Robson.

Currently, there’s been no word on if the CDC resumes use of J&J when it will be available for use again.