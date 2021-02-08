Miami Valley reacts to possibility of lifted curfew as hospitalizations decrease

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Ohio has had fewer than 2,500 COVID-related hospitalizations for seven straight days, as well as a continued decline in cases across the state. These statistics mirror statements given by Governor Mike DeWine, who’s discussed lifting the curfew all together if cases were this low consecutively for over a week.

“We’ve seen across the state… what we’re seeing across the Dayton region is a significant reduction in the number of new cases that are occurring. Also, a reduction of hospitalizations that are occurring from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, safety officer at Kettering Health Network.

If the curfew is lifted, this could also mean more business for local bars and restaurants, something Trolley Stop owner Robin Sassenberg is thrilled about.

“In our case we’re gonna make 10 to 20 percent more just with an extra hour. They’ll make more money, we’ll make more money. You know late nights when the fun starts so it’ll be a lot more normal that way,” said Sassenberg.

However, Sassenberg says just because there could be a curfew lift doesn’t mean her business will stop taking proper precautions.

“If they’re up their mask is on. They can’t congregate at all. They can’t wander from table to table,” said Sassenberg.

Weinstein says he’s also concerned about new strains of the virus, which could put curfew back in place.

“In March and April the new strains will be more predominant. We could potentially see a new surge at that time,” said Weinstein.

For now, Weinstein says if curfew is lifted, people should continue wearing their masks, socially distancing, bringing sanitizer, and wash their hands if out in public.