FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the FDA’s approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for people ages 65 plus and those at high risk, many nursing homes are gearing up to begin offering the booster once approved by the CDC.

At Wickshire Senior Living in Fairborn, Vice President of Clinical Operations Maggie Dewey is excited for the potential booster. “We’re really truly hoping that this additional dose provides us with the efficacy and protection for our older adults that reside within our communities,” said Dewey.

Dewey says the facility currently has 95% of their residents vaccinated, with 70% of their associates also vaccinated. However, by November 15th, Dewey says all employees will be required to get vaccinated. “Many of our residents fully believe in the vaccination in terms of its protection. They’re very excited and willing to participate, and ready for our clinics to get scheduled,” said Dewey.

Kettering Health Patient Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says he and his team have seen significant decreases in fully vaccinated elderly people being hospitalized and feels boosters will only add that extra layer of protection.

“The immunity may be weaning in those groups, it’s gonna be important for nursing facilities to get their residents a booster dose,” said Dr. Weinstein.

A dose that Dewey hopes allows their residents to be able to see more family and friends. “The data is there. The FDA is on board. Essentially, this can only help us all in the long run,” said Dewey.